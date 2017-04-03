Sports Listen

The Latest: Fox contributor files sexual harassment suit

By master
and The Associated Press April 3, 2017 12:05 pm < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on sexual harassment allegations at Fox News (all times local):

12 p.m.

A Fox News contributor has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against deposed chief executive Roger Ailes, saying she was denied opportunities after rebuffing his advances, and that current management sought to keep her complaints quiet.

Julie Roginsky, a Fox contributor, said that a promised position on the Fox show “The Five” never happened after she rejected Ailes’ sexual advances.

In a complaint filed in New York state Supreme Court on Monday, Roginsky said she was pressured to join “Team Roger” to defend Ailes when Gretchen Carlson filed the initial harassment complaint against him but that she refused. Roginsky is being represented by Carlson’s legal team.

She said that even though current Fox executive Bill Shine was aware of her complaint, she was never contacted by the law firm investigating harassment charges against Ailes, and has continued to be denied advancement opportunities.

A Fox News spokeswoman did not immediately return a request for comment.

