The Latest: Man in custody after Atlanta transit shooting

By master
and The Associated Press April 14, 2017 2:25 pm 1 min read
ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on a multiple shooting at one of Atlanta’s public transit stations (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

A 36-year-old man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of another man riding a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit train and wounding of three others.

MARTA police Friday arrested Chauncey Lee Daniels in the Thursday death of Zachariah Hunnicutt at the West Lake MARTA Station. He faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney.

MARTA Police Chief Wanda Dunham says they’re still investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

___

6:55 a.m.

Police say they plan to increase the numbers of officers patrolling metro Atlanta’s transit system after a man was fatally shot.

Police said the shooting on a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit train Thursday appears to be a “targeted, isolated incident.”

Transit officials say ridership has been surging as motorists look for alternate ways to get around after a fire beneath an Interstate 85 overpass led to its collapse on March 30.

MARTA Police Chief Wanda Dunham said Zachariah Hunnicutt was shot to death and three other passengers were wounded.

She said the extra police presence would begin Friday.

Dunham says MARTA officers caught the suspect at the West Lake station. She didn’t release his identity. The three people hurt in the shooting were hospitalized but expected to survive.

