The next ‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’ novel has a title

By
The Associated Press April 11, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — The fifth book in “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” series now has a title: “The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye.”

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Tuesday a Sept. 12 release date for the novel, to be written by David Lagercrantz and again featuring protagonists Lisbeth Salander and Mikael Blomkvist.

Lagercrantz took over the series after creator Stieg Larsson died in 2004. The Swedish author wrote the first three thrillers, which became an international and posthumous phenomenon.

Knopf editor-in-chief Sonny Mehta says “Revenge is not a fantasy for Lisbeth” and promises she will “exact it with a vengeance.”

