The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press April 18, 2017 2:45 pm < a min read
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending April 16, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Hidden Figures

2. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

3. La La Land

4. Lion

5. Inferno

6. Moana (2016)

7. Underworld: Blood Wars

8. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

9. Why Him?

10. Sing

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Carrie Pilby

2. Betting on Zero

3. Queen of the Desert

4. The Void

5. Manchester By the Sea

6. Moonlight

7. Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

8. 20th Century Women

9. Mississippi Grind

10. Is Genesis History?

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

