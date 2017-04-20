Sports Listen

Trending:

Buyouts for EPA workersGov't reorg: A look insideArmy hangars in bad shape?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The truth is out…

The truth is out there: ‘The X-Files is coming back

By master
and The Associated Press April 20, 2017 7:29 pm < a min read
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The truth is out there: “The X-Files” is coming back.

Fox said Thursday it has ordered a second chapter of what it’s calling an “X-Files” ”event series.” The 10-episode series will air during the upcoming 2017-18 TV season.

The 1993-2002 drama about paranormal events and UFOs returned in 2016 for a six-episode run with stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

Fox said Duchovny and Anderson will be back as Mulder and Scully for the new season from creator and executive producer Chris Carter.

White House ends hiring freeze, mandates workforce, mission restructuring
Advertisement

Production on “The X-Files” is set to begin this summer. An air date was not announced by Fox.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » The truth is out…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1898: McKinley asks Congress to declare war on Spain

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA Earth Day display

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 19, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7245 -0.0018 1.73%
L 2020 25.1347 -0.0046 2.91%
L 2030 27.8184 -0.0073 4.13%
L 2040 29.8599 -0.0083 4.73%
L 2050 17.0728 -0.0045 5.28%
G Fund 15.2951 0.0010 0.59%
F Fund 17.8096 -0.0192 0.93%
C Fund 32.4394 -0.0513 6.07%
S Fund 42.5173 0.1153 4.57%
I Fund 26.1882 0.0078 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.