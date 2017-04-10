Sports Listen

Trending:

Changes coming to TSP?White House meets with CIOsDefense contracting drawdown over?
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Online Chat Read the full text of our online chat with DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead.

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Thriller 'Trivisa' wins big…

Thriller ‘Trivisa’ wins big at Hong Kong Film Awards

By master
and The Associated Press April 10, 2017 11:12 pm < a min read
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — Crime thriller “Trivisa” was the big winner at the Hong Kong Film Awards, taking home five awards including the prize for best film.

The movie, which takes place on the eve of the Hong Kong’s 1997 handover from Britain, also took home awards for best director and best actor on Sunday evening.

News sites in mainland China downplayed their coverage, which Hong Kong media speculated was because one of its directors worked on 2016’s “Ten Years,” about Beijing’s tightening grip on the semiautonomous city.

Best actress went to “Happiness” star Kara Hui. She won her fourth Hong Kong Film Award for playing a middle-aged recluse suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

Family-themed movie “Mad World” was another big winner, receiving trophies for best supporting actor and actress and best new director.

Topics:
All News Entertainment News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Thriller 'Trivisa' wins big…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Fed Photo of the Day

Orangutan infant and mother at Smithsonian National Zoo

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7261 0.0073 1.73%
L 2020 25.1645 0.0138 2.91%
L 2030 27.8872 0.0207 4.13%
L 2040 29.9508 0.0251 4.73%
L 2050 17.1353 0.0159 5.28%
G Fund 15.2861 0.0030 0.59%
F Fund 17.6550 0.0150 0.93%
C Fund 32.6919 0.0242 6.07%
S Fund 42.5605 0.1149 4.57%
I Fund 26.2554 0.0158 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.