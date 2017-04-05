Sports Listen

Trending:

IRS: 'Yes' to private collectorsFuture of Defense Innovation BoardNew IT budget guidelines
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Trump removes Bannon from…

Trump removes Bannon from National Security Council

By master
and The Associated Press April 5, 2017 11:59 am < a min read
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has removed chief strategist Steve Bannon from the National Security Council, reversing a controversial early decision to give Bannon access to the high-level meetings.

A new memorandum about the composition of the NSC was published in the Federal Register on Wednesday. The memo no longer lists the chief strategist as a member of the Principal’s Committee, a group of high-ranking officials that convene to discuss pressing national security priorities.

The new memo also restores the director of national intelligence and the Joint Chiefs chairman to the Principal’s Committee.

Bannon’s addition to the NSC sparked concerns from Trump critics, who said it was inappropriate for the political adviser to play a role on national security matters.

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News Defense Entertainment News Government News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Entertainment News » Trump removes Bannon from…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1916: Conservationists lobby Congress for National Park Service

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior secretary Zinke speaks at MLK Memorial

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Apr 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7244 0.0025 1.73%
L 2020 25.1687 0.0050 2.91%
L 2030 27.9000 0.0077 4.13%
L 2040 29.9684 0.0091 4.73%
L 2050 17.1472 0.0057 5.28%
G Fund 15.2801 0.0009 0.59%
F Fund 17.6574 -0.0003 0.93%
C Fund 32.7186 0.0235 6.07%
S Fund 42.4956 -0.0170 4.57%
I Fund 26.3180 0.0070 7.35%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.