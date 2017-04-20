Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Banks, industrials lead stock gains

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are posting solid gains in midday trading on Wall Street as banks and industrial companies move higher.

Transportation companies are doing especially well. Railroad operator CSX jumped 6.5 percent after releasing surprisingly strong earnings.

Makers of basic materials also rose. Paint and coatings maker Sherwin-Williams climbed 3 percent.

Banks gained more ground after more of them reported solid earnings and as bond yields rose, which allows banks to charge higher interest rates on loans.

American Express jumped 5.3 percent after a strong earnings report.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Applications for US jobless aid rise but remain at low level

WASHINGTON (AP) — More people sought U.S. unemployment benefits last week, yet total applications remained at a historically low level that suggests workers are enjoying solid job security.

The Labor Department says weekly applications for unemployment benefits rose 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 244,000. The four-week average, a less volatile measure, fell to 243,000.

Applications are a proxy for layoffs. They have been below the 300,000 benchmark for 111 weeks. That’s the longest such streak since 1970.

The data adds to evidence that the job market is healthy, even as the economy is growing at a sluggish pace. Employers added an average of 175,000 jobs a month from January through March. The unemployment rate has fallen to 4.5 percent, the lowest in nearly a decade.

MORTGAGE RATES

Average mortgage rate drops to 5-month low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average U.S. mortgage rate fell below a key threshold of 4 percent this week, its lowest level in five months.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average on 30-year fixed-rate home loans declined to 3.97 percent this week from 4.08 percent last week. Interest rates on mortgages began to rise after President Donald Trump won the November election. But they’ve started falling as the fate of tax reform and other policies has become uncertain.

The 30-year rate stood at 3.59 percent a year ago and averaged 3.65 percent in 2016, the lowest level in records dating to 1971. Lower rates make it easier for homebuyers to afford their monthly mortgage payments.

The rate on 15-year mortgages declined to 3.23 percent from 3.34 percent last week.

TRUMP-STEEL

Trump orders probe into whether steel imports harming US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is directing the administration to investigate whether steel imports are jeopardizing U.S. national security.

In the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump signed a memo ordering the investigation while surrounded by executives from U.S. steelmakers.

A 1960s trade law gives the president authority to restrict imports if they are determined to be harmful to U.S. security interests. The law requires that the investigation be concluded within 270 days. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the timeline will be expedited.

U.S. prominence in the steel industry has been slipping for decades.

According to the Belgium-based World Steel Association, American-made steel once accounted for roughly 20 percent of global production, but had slipped to less than 5 percent by 2015.

China made up less than 3 percent of U.S. steel imports.

GLOBAL FINANCE

Leaders of IMF and World Bank defend globalization

WASHINGTON (AP) — Global finance leaders are defending globalization against an assault from President Donald Trump and European populists. They argue that blocking free trade would hobble economic growth instead of saving jobs from foreign competition.

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim told journalists that freer trade and more openness were “critical for the future of the world.”

Christine Lagarde is managing director of the International Monetary Fund. Lagarde says the answer to the wave of populism gaining support in many countries is to work for “more growth and better growth” in the world economy.

Lagarde and Kim spoke at the opening of three days of discussions among global finance leaders representing the 189 countries that are members of the IMF and its sister lending organization, the World Bank.

JAPAN-US-TRADE

Japan says Pacific Rim pact offers best trade deals

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese officials are indicating they intend to pursue the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact despite the U.S. withdrawal from the agreement.

In comments reported by the national broadcaster NHK on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said he believed the TPP trade talks would offer greater advantages to Japan than bilateral negotiations with the U.S.

Aso made the comments at a conference in New York City.

The remarks appeared to allude to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s comments, after meeting Aso in Tokyo earlier this week, that the U.S. considered the TPP a “thing of the past.” Pence said the Trump administration believed that only bilateral trade negotiations would yield “win-win” outcomes.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida, told lawmakers Thursday that Japan would focus on what’s best for its own interests.

GENERAL MOTORS-VENEZUELA

GM halts operations in Venezuela after factory is seized

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it has halted operations in Venezuela after authorities seized a factory.

The plant was confiscated on Wednesday in what GM called an illegal judicial seizure of its assets.

The Detroit automaker says in a statement Thursday that other assets such as vehicles were taken from the plant, causing irreparable damage.

GM says the plant was taken in disregard of its right to due process. The company says it will defend itself legally and it’s confident that justice eventually will prevail.

GM has about 2,700 workers in the troubled country, where it’s been the market leader for over 35 years.

Venezuela has been rocked in recent days by violent protests of government policies as well as food shortages and triple-digit inflation.

SWITZERLAND-NESTLE-SALES

Nestle confirms full-year guidance as Q1 sales barely rise

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Consumer goods giant Nestle saw sales barely rise in the first three months of 2017 but confirmed its guidance for the year, including a rise in restructuring costs.

The Vevey, Switzerland-based company said sales in the quarter rose 0.4 percent 21 billion Swiss francs ($21.07 billion). Underlying sales, which exclude the impact of acquisitions, were up 2.3 percent, with emerging markets doing far better than developed markets. Consumer demand in the Americas, in particular, was soft.

CEO Mark Schneider said Thursday he was “encouraged by the growth in Asia and the resilience of consumer spending in Europe” and added that Nestle had made good progress in its efforts to boost growth and keep a lid on costs.

CSX OUTLOOK

CSX predicts 25 percent profit jump as restructuring begins

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX Corp. says restructuring and cost cutting under new CEO Hunter Harrison will lift profits at the railroad around 25 percent this year.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad says its earnings per share will jump about 25 percent over last year’s $1.81, but that excludes restructuring costs.

CSX officials discussed their outlook Thursday, one day after reporting first-quarter earnings.

Harrison previously led Canadian Pacific and Canadian National railroads.

He says he’s already working to streamline the organization of CSX and eliminate redundant facilities such as railyards. The railroad will go from nine divisions to only a couple and its dispatching operations will be consolidated.

CSX also said it will repurchase $1 billion worth of its stock over the next year and increased its quarterly dividend to 20 cents from 18 cents.

ALCOA-BACK TO PITTSBURGH

Alcoa moving headquarters from New York back to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alcoa Corp. is moving its global headquarters back to Pittsburgh, where the 129-year-old company had been based until moving to New York City in 2006.

Alcoa has maintained offices in Pittsburgh and 10 employees will relocate from its New York headquarters when the move is made Sept. 1. Alcoa already has 205 employees in Pittsburgh who share a building with Arconic, a spinoff company created when Alcoa split off its mining, refining and aluminum businesses in November from businesses that make aluminum parts for aerospace, automotive and other industries.

Alcoa also plans to close offices in Richmond, Virginia; Nashville, Tennessee; and Chicago; as well as Milan and Geneva in Europe; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Beijing.

Combined, the moves should save the company about $5 million a year.

GOOGLE-MORE PERSONAL ASSISTANT

Google Home’s assistant can now recognize different voices

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google’s voice-activated assistant can now recognize who’s talking to it on Google’s Home speaker.

An update coming out Thursday will enable Home’s built-in assistant to learn the different voices of up to six people, although they can’t all be talking to the internet-connected speaker at the same time.

Distinguishing voices will allow Home to be more personal in some of its responses about estimated commute times, daily calendars and music preferences, depending on who triggers the assistant with the phrase, “OK Google” or “Hey Google.”

That ability may give Home an advantage over Amazon.com’s Echo, a competing product that features its own voice-activated assistant, Alexa. The Echo and Alexa still don’t recognize different voices.

Despite the technological advance, Google’s voice-distinction feature won’t prevent unauthorized users from activating the assistant.

PRINCE ESTATE-LAWSUIT

Judge blocks sound engineer’s release of Prince music

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has blocked a sound engineer from releasing unpublished music by Prince after the late superstar’s estate objected.

George Ian Boxill worked with Prince on five tracks in 2006, and made at least one recording — called “Deliverance” — available Wednesday for online sales. Prince’s estate and Paisley Park Enterprises sued to block it.

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright late Wednesday granted a temporary restraining order to stop the songs’ release, and ordered Boxill to deliver the recordings to the estate. Wright said she would schedule a hearing later on a preliminary injunction.

The estate’s lawsuit said Boxill signed a 2004 confidentiality agreement that the recordings would remain Prince’s sole property. Prince sings and plays guitar and keyboard on the tracks.

ATLANTIC CITY FUTURE

Has state takeover helped Atlantic City turn the corner?

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is taking a victory lap in Atlantic City, saying his hard-fought takeover of the struggling gambling resort is starting to pay off with projects like a new university campus and a major casino investment.

But the national head of the NAACP is due to present an opposing viewpoint Thursday.

The Republican governor attended the groundbreaking of the $220 million complex that will house a satellite campus of Stockton University and the corporate headquarters of South Jersey Gas.

That’s on the heels of Hard Rock International’s purchase of the shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino, with plans to reopen it next year.

Shortly after the groundbreaking ceremony, NAACP President Cornell Brooks is expected to denounce the takeover as a step backward for the mostly minority city.

NYC MAYOR-CIGARETTES

$13 a pack? NYC mayor wants highest cigarette prices in US

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing for the nation’s biggest city to also be the country’s priciest spot to buy a pack of smokes.

De Blasio is backing an effort to raise the price of a pack of cigarettes from $10.50 to $13, which he says would be the nation’s highest.

The Democrat announced his support Wednesday for a series of legislative proposals designed to drastically cut tobacco use in the city by the year 2020. De Blasio says his goal is to reduce the number of smokers in the city by 160,000.

The proposals are set for hearings from city lawmakers later this month.