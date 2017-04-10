Update on the latest in business:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares mixed as attacks in Egypt add to uncertainties

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were wavering today after attacks by suicide bombers on churches in Egypt added to uncertainties in the Middle East. News that China’s top anti-corruption body is investigating the insurance regulator pulled shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen lower.

On Wall Street yesterday, the Standard & Poor’s 500 slid 1.95 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,355.54. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 6.85 points to 20,656.10. The Nasdaq composite dipped 1.14 points to 5,877.71. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks inched up 0.14 points to 1,364.56.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump’s meetings Friday-Saturday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping seemed to have little major impact on markets. But U.S. missile strikes on a Syrian air base last week were followed by the bombings at two Coptic churches in northern Egypt that killed 44 people. And the Pentagon said a Navy carrier strike group was moving toward the western Pacific Ocean to provide more of a physical presence in the region.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose but remains below 52.50 a barrel.

The dollar gained against the yen and the euro.

GAS PRICES

US gas prices rise 9 cents over 2 weeks, to $2.43 a gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline rose 9 cents nationally over the past two weeks, to $2.43.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg said Sunday that increased oil prices and the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base contributed to the rise.

She says that unless oil prices retreat quickly, consumers should expect gasoline prices to climb a few more cents.

The national average is up 33 cents per gallon over the price a year ago.

Gas in San Francisco was the highest in the contiguous United States at an average of $3.01 a gallon Friday. The lowest was in Jackson, Mississippi, at $2.09 per gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is $2.58, up 1 cent from two weeks ago.

FORD-HYBRID POLICE CAR

Ford says hybrid police car catches bad guys, saves gas too

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — The next time the cops chase you down for speeding, they could be driving a fuel-efficient gas-electric hybrid.

Ford Motor Co. says it will offer a police pursuit version of the hybrid Fusion midsize sedan, in response to requests from cities nationwide. Ford sells more police cars in the U.S. than any other automaker.

The new car, with its 2-Liter four-cylinder engine and 1.4 kilowatt lithium-ion battery, is expected to get 38 miles per gallon of gas in combined city-highway driving. That’s 20 mpg more than Ford’s current police car, the Taurus police interceptor.

Ford says the hybrids are fast enough and durable enough to handle police duty.

At $2.50 per gallon for gas, a police department would save $3,877 per year in fuel costs per vehicle, Ford says.

NUCLEAR PLANTS-BAILOUTS

Nuclear plant owners expand search for rescue to more states

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The natural gas boom that has hammered coal mines and driven down utility bills is hitting nuclear power plants, sending multi-billion-dollar energy companies in search of a financial rescue in states where competitive electricity markets have compounded the effect.

Fresh off victories in Illinois and New York, the nuclear power industry is now pressing lawmakers in Connecticut, New Jersey, Ohio and Pennsylvania for action. Lobbying efforts are bubbling up into proposals, even as court battles in Illinois and New York crank up over the billions of dollars that ratepayers will otherwise foot in the coming decade to keep nuclear plants open longer.

Perhaps nuclear power’s biggest nemesis is the cheap natural gas flooding the market from the northeast’s Marcellus Shale reservoir, the nation’s most prolific gas field. Meanwhile, electricity consumption hit a wall after the recession, while states have emphasized renewable energies and efficiency.

John Keeley, a spokesman for the Nuclear Energy Institute, an industry group, says, “You put all of this together and it’s a perfect storm.”

Critics say subsidizing nuclear power could chill investment in lower-cost energy sources and erode competitive markets, and, with natural gas prices expected to stay low for some time, shutting down nuclear plants may have no impact on electricity bills.

In Pennsylvania, the nation’s No. 2 nuclear power state after Illinois, it could mean propping up five nuclear plants to help feed the sprawling mid-Atlantic power grid that stretches from New Jersey to Illinois.

HOMEBUYING SEASON-SHORTAGE OF HOUSE

Mission nearly impossible this spring: Finding a home to buy

UNDATED (AP) — Anyone eager to buy a home this spring probably has reasons to feel good. Job growth has been solid. Average pay is rising. And mortgage rates, even after edging up of late, are still near historic lows.

And then there’s the bad news: Just try to find a house.

The national supply of homes for sale hasn’t been this thin in nearly 20 years. And over the past year, the steepest drop in supply has occurred among homes that are typically most affordable for first-time buyers and in markets where prices have risen sharply.

In markets like San Diego, Boston and Seattle, competition for a dwindling supply has escalated along with pressure to offer more money and accept less favorable terms.

Experts say sellers have an advantage this year.

About 1.75 million homes were for sale nationally at the end of February, according to the National Association of Realtors. That’s down 6.4 percent from a year earlier and only slightly up from January, when listings reached their lowest point since the association began tracking them in 1999. All told, the supply of homes for sale has fallen on an annual basis for the past 21 months.

CZECH-LITHIUM

Lithium reviving centuries-old Czech mining tradition

CINOVEC, Czech Republic (AP) — A surge in global use of lithium, a key component in electric batteries, is leading to the revival of a centuries-long mining tradition in the Czech Republic’s Ore Mountains.

Demand for the light metal, which is already used in smartphone batteries, is expected to triple in the next decade as it is used in far greater quantities in electric cars and electric storage systems.

With major car manufacturers increasingly focused on electric cars, Goldman Sachs calls lithium “the new gasoline.” Others say it’s the oil of the future.

Tesla Motors for one thinks it’s worth betting on. Its CEO Elon Musk has plans to build a “gigafactory” to produce lithium-ion batteries somewhere in Europe, on top of the $5 billion plant it’s constructing in Nevada.

The potential of lithium’s boom is already having a knock-on effect for the small village of Cinovec on the Czech border with Germany, which has a tin and tungsten mining tradition dating back to 1378. Its mines were abandoned in 1991 because they ceased to be economically sustainable following the collapse of communism, but recent explorations have found the biggest deposit of lithium in Europe.

FILM-BOX OFFICE

‘Boss Baby,’ ‘Beauty’ outshine ‘Smurfs 3’ at box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Smurfs are feeling a little blue this weekend.

Studio estimates on Sunday say the third installment in Sony’s animated series, “Smurfs: The Lost Village,” made its box-office debut in third place, with $14 million.

Featuring the voices of Demi Lovato and Joe Manganiello, the movie reportedly cost $60 million to make.

The weekend belonged to family-friendly holdovers “Boss Baby,” which took first place, and “Beauty and the Beast” in second place. “Boss Baby” added $26.3 million in its second weekend, bringing its North American total to $89.4 million.

“Beauty and the Beast” earned $25 million. In four weeks, Disney’s live-action fairy tale has earned $432.3 million domestically.

The buddy comedy “Going in Style,” starring Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin, opened in fourth place with $12.5 million.

MOVIE THEATER-CAPTIONING DISPUTE

Deaf patrons complain movie theater won’t turn on captions

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Some deaf and hearing-impaired moviegoers say a Rhode Island theater refused to switch on the captioning so they could follow along with Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

The Providence Journal reports 18 hearing-impaired people tried to see the film at the Showcase Cinemas at Warwick Mall on Saturday.

Organizer Tim Riker says the group arrived unannounced and requested theater employees activate the captioning. But a manager refused, suggesting it wouldn’t be fair to other patrons who had not paid to see a subtitled movie.

The group left without seeing the film.

Riker says the group wants state lawmakers to approve pending legislation requiring certain theaters to accommodate hearing- and sight-impaired customers.

The Warwick theater is owned by Massachusetts-based National Amusements, which hasn’t commented.

The popular “Beauty and the Beast” has earned $432 million domestically in a month.

AIRLINE QUALITY

New report gives US airlines better grades across the board

DALLAS (AP) — The airlines are getting better at sticking to their schedules and are losing fewer bags. Their customers seem to be complaining less often.

Those are the findings of an annual report on airline quality being released Monday by researchers at Wichita State University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

The researchers use information compiled by the U.S. Department of Transportation to rate the airlines for on-time performance, baggage handling, bumping passengers off oversold flights, and complaints filed with the government.

They planned to release their list of the best airlines later Monday.

DELTA AIR LINES-CANCELLATIONS

Delta says 150 more flights canceled as storm effects linger

NEW YORK (AP) — Delta Air Lines said it canceled another 150 flights on Sunday as it tries to get back on schedule after severe thunderstorms that disrupted flights into and out of its hub in Atlanta.

Delta said Sunday afternoon that its operations are stabilizing, but there aren’t enough crews available to staff its flights, in part because of federal regulations on rest for crews. Delta advised travelers to check its website and mobile app because more flights may be canceled. It’s offering waivers to help people rebook their flights without charge.

The airline canceled more than 3,000 flights this week as powerful thunderstorms moved across Georgia and other states in the Southeast. It canceled another 275 flights Saturday morning.

SAUDI ARABIA

6 Flags park to be built in new Saudi ‘entertainment city’

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Saudi Arabia has announced that a Six Flags theme park is expected to be built in a new entertainment city that will be the first of its kind in the kingdom.

Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says the project will also include a safari area. The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund, will be main the investor in the project.

In a statement published Saturday by the Saudi Press Agency, the prince says the city will serve as an important landmark for young Saudis’ recreational and social needs, and will create more job opportunities for young people.

The entertainment city southwest of the capital Riyadh is part of a broader effort by Prince Mohammed to appeal to the country’s majority young people and diversify the economy.

MONDELEZ-CEO

Report says Mondelez could replace longtime CEO Rosenfeld

NEW YORK (AP) — Oreo cookie maker Mondelez is thinking about replacing for longtime CEO Irene Rosenfeld, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

The report says Mondelez’s board has discussed possible replacements for Rosenfeld, who is also chair of the company, and hired a recruiting firm to evaluate replacements.

Like some of its competitors, Mondelez has slashed costs and worked to transform its business as customers’ appetite for packaged foods faded. The company has also faced pressure from activist investors like Bill Ackman and Nelson Peltz. In December the company tried to buy chocolate maker Hershey for $22 billion.

Rosenfeld has been the company’s CEO since 2006 and became chair in 2007. The company was split off from Kraft Foods in 2012.

CHINA-CORRUPTION

Chinese insurance regulator under graft investigation

BEIJING (AP) — China’s top anti-corruption body is investigating the country’s chief insurance regulator, adding to a widening anti-graft crackdown following complaints of misconduct by insurers.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a one-sentence statement that Xiang Junbo, chairman of the China Insurance Regulatory Commission, was suspected of unspecified “severe discipline violations,” an official term for corruption.

Thousands of officials and managers at state companies have been snared in an anti-corruption drive launched by President Xi Jinping after he took power in 2013.

The insurance industry has been hit by complaints insurers are making dangerously risky investments in stocks and real estate. One life insurer was prohibited from trading stocks in December and the chairman of another was barred from the industry in February.