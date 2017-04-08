Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment:

SEATTLE MAYOR-SEX ABUSE LAWSUIT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Attorney: Mayor not being truthful about claims

SEATTLE (AP) — An attorney for a man who claimed Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused him decades ago — allegations Murray has forcefully denied — says Murray isn’t being truthful.

A lawsuit filed Thursday by a man identified only by initials had accused Murray of sex abuse of the then-teenage boy in the 1980s. Murray on Friday denied the allegations, and he said he felt sad for the “troubled” individual making the claims.

The man’s lawyer, Lincoln Beauregard, said in a statement after Murray’s comments that the mayor’s representatives have never asked for his client’s identity and that if Murray is being truthful “he should have no idea who my client is … how can he paint him as ‘troubled.’ “

In the lawsuit filed Thursday, however, the man had said he sought mental health counseling following the death of his father and was taking part in addiction-recovery programs.

MCCONNELL VINDICATED

McConnell vindicated as Supreme Court nominee confirmed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court is vindication for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell made a risky bet more than a year ago that paid off big time for President Donald Trump and the Republican leader himself.

When Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016, McConnell decided immediately that the Senate would not fill the seat until the next president was elected.

He stuck to that stance without wavering, ignoring Democratic griping, misgivings from fellow Republicans, and predictions that GOP Senate candidates would pay a political price.

Now the Kentucky Republican can take credit for allowing Trump to put a young conservative on the court for life, even though it took changing Senate rules to do it.

SWEDEN-TRUCK CRASH

Swedish authorities say truck attack suspect held

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Stockholm’s Karolinska hospital says six of the 15 injured have been released following treatment while eight adults and one child remain in hospital.

Four people were killed when the driver of a hijacked truck plowed into a group of pedestrians in central Stockholm.

Swedish police say they have arrested a man who is “likely” the driver of the truck.

Police spokesman Lars Bystrom told The Associated Press: “Yes, it is correct, it is likely him.” Bystrom declined to comment on Swedish media reports that the arrested person was a 39-year-old man from Uzbekistan.

Prosecutor Hans Ihrman, said Saturday that the unidentified suspect should face a pre-trial custody hearing before midday Tuesday or be released.

Earlier, Swedish police said the man they arrested “resembles the person we earlier have sought after” in the truck attack.

Police say the suspect isn’t necessarily identical with the man seen in photos released after the incident.

RETAIL JOB LOSSES

Retail store job cuts deepen as more buyers migrate online

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail stores are cutting jobs at the sharpest pace in more than seven years, evidence of a seemingly inexorable shift away from employee-heavy stores as Americans increasingly shop online.

A combined 60,600 retail job losses over the past two months have had less to do with the health of U.S. consumer spending than with changes in buying habits. In the age of Amazon, traditional stores, from J.C. Penney to Macy’s, have accelerated store closures and are experimenting with the use of fewer employees to staff the remaining stores.

The industry has also been bruised by a string of bankruptcy filings, most recently from Payless ShoeSource. The company announced this week that it was closing nearly 400 stores, nearly 10 percent of its fleet.

The job cuts in the retail industry, unwelcome as they are, are still a relatively minor burden for the overall U.S. economy. But for Americans seeking a foothold in the job market, the pullback represents a painful obstacle. Retail accounts for nearly one-third of first-time jobs in the United States, so a retrenchment by the industry’s employers can block access to the job market for many.

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT-POLICE OVERHAUL

Trump objections don’t stop overhaul of Baltimore police

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has approved an agreement negotiated under the Obama administration to overhaul the troubled Baltimore police force, sweeping aside objections from the Trump Justice Department.

President Donald Trump’s attorney general, Jeff Sessions, promptly warned that the agreement may result in “a less safe city.”

U.S. District Judge James Bredar signed the so-called consent decree Friday, a day after a hearing to solicit comments from Baltimore residents, calling the plan “comprehensive, detailed and precise.”

He denied a request to delay the signing to give the Trump administration more time to review the agreement. At Thursday’s hearing, a Justice Department attorney expressed “grave concerns” about the plan, aimed at rooting out racist practices.

The consent decree was negotiated during the closing days of the Obama administration after a federal investigation found rampant abuse by Baltimore police, including unlawful stops and use of excessive force against black people.

In a memo made public earlier this week, the Trump Justice Department signaled that it may retreat from the consent decrees that have been put in place in recent years in such cities as Cleveland; Ferguson, Missouri; Miami; and Newark, New Jersey.

BC-US-SENATE-SUPREME-COURT-THE LATEST

The Latest: Trump praises Gorsuch after confirmation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Neil Gorsuch will be sworn in as the 113th justice on Monday in separate ceremonies at the court and the White House.

Justices take two oaths, one required by the Constitution and the other set by federal law.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the constitutional oath to Gorsuch in a private ceremony in the justices’ conference room at 9 a.m.

Later Monday, Justice Anthony Kennedy will ask his former law clerk and new colleague to take the second oath in a public ceremony at the White House. The court did not give a time for the White House event.

Gorsuch will officially be a member of the court once he takes the two oaths.

WHITE HOUSE DIVISIONS

As infighting rises, White House says no staff shakeup looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s young administration is pushing back against reports of a pending West Wing overhaul fueled by incessant squabbling among top aides.

Spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says the narrative of a dysfunctional administration on the verge of a makeover is a “completely false story” designed to distract from the administration’s successes.

She points to the Senate confirmation of a Supreme Court justice, meetings with foreign leaders, and missile strikes in Syria

Yet, Trump’s White House seems perpetually plagued by infighting among aides jockeying for the president’s ear.

Senior adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and White House chief strategist Steve Bannon have clashed repeatedly over strategy to pass health care legislation, the fallout of the bogged-down immigration bans, and whether to intervene in the Syrian civil war.

CALIFORNIA DROUGHT

California governor declares end to drought emergency

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Jerry Brown has lifted California’s drought emergency following one of the wettest winters in years.

The announcement Friday ends Brown’s 2014 emergency declaration during California’s driest four-year period on record. It led to the first conservation rules for the nation’s most populated and agriculturally productive state, focused on turning off sprinklers and ripping out thirsty lawns.

Monster storms this winter doused the Sierra Nevada with a record snowpack, a key California water source, and boosted reservoirs to normal levels.

Felicia Marcus, chairwoman of the State Water Board, says the governor’s move doesn’t end water conservation in California.

Susan Atkins of the charity Self-Help Enterprises says the drought isn’t over for hundreds of families with dry wells who still live on bottled water.

CONGRESS-WHAT DID IT DO

First months of Trump, GOP Congress produce few victories

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is approaching the end of his first 100 days in office without having signed a single major bill into law.

Trump’s top priority has been repealing and replacing former President Barack Obama’s landmark health care law. But it ran aground in the House, the first time in recent memory that a newly elected president’s first big initiative had imploded so spectacularly.

Congress left Friday for a two-week spring break. Looking ahead, prospects for health care are at best dicey, while other initiatives such as tax reform, infrastructure spending and implementing Trump’s unpopular proposal for spending cuts aren’t ready for prime time yet.

MUSIC-ROCK HALL OF FAME-THE LATEST

The Latest: Pearl Jam is inducted into Rock Hall

NEW YORK (AP) — As Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder thanked his wife during his speech at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, one male fan from a seat up high screamed, “I love you Eddie!”

“Shoot, honey, I thought you were sitting down in the front,” Vedder said to laughs.

His wife, Jill, was teary-eyed in the audience at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn as fans continued to cheer.

That was the theme as the group was inducted Friday — fans constantly screaming and hooting after someone said the band’s name or a camera panned to the rockers.

Vedder also used his speech to discuss climate change and said his daughter was a big fan of Grammy-winning performer Chance the Rapper.

GUANTANAMO-SEPT 11 TRIAL

Judge drops 2 non-capital charges in 9/11 case at Guantanamo

MIAMI (AP) — A military judge has dismissed two of eight charges against five prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay detention center who are charged in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Army Col. James Pohl accepted a defense argument that the statute of limitations has run out on the charges. Friday’s ruling strikes the charges of attacking civilian objects and destruction of property.

The defendants still face more serious charges, including nearly 3,000 counts of murder in violation of the law of war for their alleged roles planning and aiding the terrorist attack of Sept. 11, 2001. They could get the death penalty if convicted.

Attorney Alka Prahdan said the defense will argue to strike three of the more serious charges including terrorism at a May pretrial hearing at the U.S. base in Cuba.

AP-US-UNITED-STATES-CHINA-THE-LATEST

The Latest: Xi stops in Alaska on way back to China

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) is getting a quick view of America’s Last Frontier.

Xi landed in Alaska for a refueling stop following his meeting with President Donald Trump earlier Friday in Florida.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker welcomed Xi during a ceremony on the tarmac at the Anchorage airport. They then set off on a short sightseeing tour of Alaska’s largest city.

Later, they plan a business meeting and dinner at a downtown Anchorage hotel before Xi returns to the airport for the 4,000-mile trip to Beijing.

China is Alaska’s leading trade partner, buying more than $1 billion in Alaska products in 2016. It’s a two-way street, with Alaska’s imports from China only lagging behind trade with neighboring Canada.