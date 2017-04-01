Update on the latest news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EDT

COLOMBIA-DEADLY RIVER OVERFLOW

127 dead after river overflows, destroying homes in Colombia

MOCOA, Colombia (AP) — The Red Cross reports that 127 people are dead, 220 missing and 400 injured when a water avalanche surged through a small city in Colombia.

A state of emergency has been declared in Mocoa, located along Colombia’s southern border with Ecuador.

Minister of Interior Juan Manuel Cristo says in the middle of the night “families, boys, girls, young people, the elderly” were killed when three rivers overflowed.

The incident happened around midnight, as many residents were in their homes sleeping. Witnesses felt buildings vibrate before an avalanche of water carrying mud and debris swept through, toppling homes and lifting trucks downstream.

TRUMP FIGHTS BACK

White House launches counteroffensive amid investigations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is on the defensive, throwing counter punches to deflect attention from three investigations into the Kremlin’s interference in last year’s election and possible Russian ties to President Donald Trump or his associates.

The White House says the real story is not about Russia, but about how Obama administration officials allegedly leaked and mishandled classified material about Americans. Reaching back to campaign mode, Trump aides also contend that Hillary Clinton had more extensive ties to Moscow than Trump.

The White House has not pointed to any hard evidence to support its allegations. It’s instead relied on media reports from some of the same publications Trump derides as “fake news.” The truth is buried somewhere in classified material that is illegal to disclose.

SENATE-SUPREME COURT

Supreme Court showdown looms with far-reaching consequences

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is headed for a tense showdown over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee that could have far-reaching consequences for Congress, the high court and the nation.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his Republicans are determined to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch within the week. But to do so, they will likely have to override Democratic objections and unilaterally change Senate rules so that Gorsuch can be confirmed with a simple majority in the 100-seat chamber, instead of the 60-voter threshold.

Though it may seem arcane, the approach is known in Congress as the “nuclear option” because it strikes at the heart of the Senate’s traditions of bipartisanship and collegiality.

It would allow all future Supreme Court nominees to be confirmed without regard to the objections of the minority party.

PENTAGON AT WAR

Under Trump, Pentagon seizing more control over warfighting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Week by week, country by country, the Pentagon is quietly seizing more control over warfighting decisions. It is sending hundreds of more troops to war with little public debate and seeking greater authority to battle extremists across the Middle East and Africa.

This week it was Somalia, where President Donald Trump gave the U.S. military more authority to conduct offensive airstrikes on al-Qaida-linked militants. Next week it could be Yemen, where military leaders want to provide more help for the United Arab Emirates’ battle against Iranian-backed rebels.

The changes in President Donald Trump’s first two months in office underscore his willingness to let the Pentagon manage its own day-to-day combat. But delegating more authority to the Pentagon comes with its own military and political risks.

TRUMP-COAL COUNTRY

Trump’s rollback of coal rules electrifies Wyoming workers

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Optimism abounds in the coal-mining city of Gillette, Wyoming, now that President Donald Trump is rolling back some climate-change regulations.

Huge open-pit mines near Gillette produce more than 40 percent of the coal mined in the U.S. Last year was the worst for American coal production since the 1970s as utilities continued switching to natural gas, wind and solar power to generate electricity.

Many people in Gillette also blame environmental regulations imposed by President Barack Obama for trouble at the mines, which laid off 500 miners last year.

Mayor Louise Carter-King predicts Gillette will come back bigger and better than ever with Trump’s help.

Economists aren’t so confident. They say utilities have little incentive to burn coal and neither do many countries that could import U.S. coal.

MORMON CONFERENCE-THE LATEST

The Latest: Mormon leader cautions to guard against bigotry

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A high-ranking Mormon leader is cautioning church members not to be judgmental.

Dale Renlund told a worldwide audience Saturday during a twice-yearly Mormon conference in Salt Lake City that church members must guard against bigotry that sometimes occurs when people fail to respect the religious beliefs of others.

Renlund says Mormons have historically endured hatred and bigotry and must not persecute anyone inside or outside the church.

Renlund is one of the newest members of a top governing body of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

This weekend’s conference is broadcast online to church members around the world.

Earlier Saturday, Mormon leader Henry Eyring spoke about the importance of performing ceremonial baptisms on deceased ancestors who didn’t receive the ordinance while alive.

APRIL FOOLS STORM-THE LATEST

The Latest: April Fools storm dumps up to 18 inches of snow

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Saturday’s storm that brought heavy, wet snow to much of northern New England is winding down, but not before dumping up to 18 inches of snow, causing traffic accidents on highways across the region and leaving thousands without power.

Meteorologist Eric Schwibs of the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, called the storm nature’s idea of an April Fools’ Day joke, although late-season storms aren’t that unusual.

Wintry weather also reached southern New England. Boston accumulations were expected reach 3 to 4 inches. A flood warning was in effect for several Massachusetts counties after many areas received up to 2 inches of rain.

It’s April Fools’ Day but it’s no joke: People across northern New England woke up to a foot of heavy wet snow on parts of the region and expected more throughout the day Saturday.

Meteorologist Eric Schwibs of the National Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, said Portland got about 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) of snow in the storm that began Friday. He said roads were slippery.

Electric utilities across the three northern New England states reported a total of about 16,500 power outages Saturday morning: about 6,000 in Vermont, 3,500 in New Hampshire and 7,000 in Maine.

Schwibs called the storm nature’s idea of an April Fools’ joke, but it’s not unusual to see late-season snow storms.

FOX NEWS-O’REILLY-HARASSMENT

Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly says he is vulnerable to lawsuits

NEW YORK (AP) — In response to a New York Times report, Fox News host Bill O’Reilly says in a statement posted to his website that he is “vulnerable to lawsuits” because of his high-profile job.

The newspaper reported Saturday on payouts made to settle accusations of sexual harassment and other inappropriate behavior. The Times reported that O’Reilly or Fox News Channel’s owner, 21st Century Fox, have paid $13 million to five women over these complaints.

21st Century Fox did not reply to questions about the allegations but said in a statement Saturday that it had looked into “these matters” in the past few months and discussed them with O’Reilly. The company said O’Reilly “resolved those he regarded as his personal responsibility” although he denied their merits.

Former Fox head Roger Ailes left last summer amid sexual harassment charges.

VENEZUELA-POLITICAL CRISIS-THE LATEST

The Latest: Venezuela troops block protesters

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Hundreds of soldiers in armored vehicles have blocked the passage of demonstrators who attempted to march from the wealthy east of Caracas to government offices in the city’s center.

Some protesters banged on the armored vehicles or climbed atop of them.

A small group that tried to get around was turned back by tear gas.

OBIT-YEVGENY YEVTUSHENKO

Acclaimed Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko dies in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Acclaimed Russian poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko, whose work focused on war atrocities and denounced anti-Semitism and tyrannical dictators, has died. He was 84, according to several Russian news outlets.

Roger Blais, the provost at the University of Tulsa, where Yevtushenko was a longtime faculty member, says he was told by Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa that Yevtushenko died Saturday morning. A spokeswoman for the eastern Oklahoma hospital confirmed his death.

Yevtushenko gained notoriety in the former Soviet Union in his 20s with anti-Josef Stalin poetry. He gained international acclaim in 1961 with the poem, “Babi Yar,” an elegy to the nearly 34,000 Jews who were massacred by the Nazis in 1942 and buried in a ravine near Kiev, Ukraine.

He first came to the University of Tulsa to teach in 1992 at the invitation of then-university President Robert Donaldson, who specialized in Soviet policy during his years at Harvard.