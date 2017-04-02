Sports Listen

Venue owned by Hall & Oates star sues over occupancy clash

By master
and The Associated Press April 2, 2017 1:23 pm < a min read
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — A concert venue owned by recording star Daryl Hall is suing a New York town, saying that measures taken to reduce the occupancy of the site would force the business to close.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports (http://pojonews.co/2oq6kFz) the dispute comes amid negotiations to build an outdoor stage at Daryl’s House, a venue owned by the Hall & Oates musician.

A lawsuit filed in March seeks to prevent the town of Pawling from lowering the venue’s maximum occupancy from 318 standees to 198.

The lawsuit comes in response to notice given in early March that says the venue’s headcount was over capacity.

“Live From Daryl’s House” is a music program that films at the Hudson Valley venue. Performers last year included Kenny Loggins, Wyclef Jean, Cheap Trick and Elle King.

