Verne Troyer says he’s being treated for alcohol addiction

By master
and The Associated Press April 6, 2017 8:00 pm < a min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Verne Troyer says he is receiving treatment for alcohol addiction and is thanking fans for their support.

The 48-year-old actor is best known for playing Mini-Me in two “Austin Powers” films. A post on his Facebook page Thursday states the actor been undergoing unspecified treatment for the past week and will voluntarily transfer to another facility soon.

The post says Troyer is “willing to continue my fight day by day.”

He thanked fans for their support and asked for privacy.

