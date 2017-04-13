Sports Listen

Vulgar video surfaces of candidate who was on ‘Apprentice’

By master
and The Associated Press April 13, 2017 2:26 pm < a min read
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A former “Apprentice” contestant who was caught on video using a vulgarity to proposition a woman says he won’t end his bid for a New Jersey Assembly seat.

Republicans booted Brian McDowell from the party ticket when a video surfaced of him telling a woman she should have sex with him.

McDowell says he was joking around and didn’t intend to be degrading. He says he has known the woman for 10 years and thinks a Democratic spy may have shot the video. He says he’s staying in the race because he wants to reduce property taxes.

Cape May County Republicans booted him from the party line, which determines ballot positioning.

McDowell appeared on “The Apprentice” in 2005 before getting fired by now-President Donald Trump. He coordinated Trump’s campaign in part of southern Jersey.

