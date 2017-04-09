Winners of London’s 2017 Olivier stage awards

Sports Listen

LONDON (AP) — The winners of the 2017 Olivier Awards, honoring achievement in London theater, opera and dance:

New Play: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

New Musical: “Groundhog Day”

New Comedy: “Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour”

Entertainment and Family Show: “The Red Shoes”

Revival: “Yerma”

Musical Revival: “Jesus Christ Superstar”

Actress-Play: Billie Piper, “Yerma”

Actor-Play: Jamie Parker, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Actress-Musical: Amber Riley, “Dreamgirls”

Actor-Musical: Andy Karl, “Groundhog Day”

Supporting Actor-Play: Anthony Boyle, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Supporting Actress-Play: Noma Dumezweni, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Supporting Actress-Musical: Rebecca Trehearn, “Show Boat”

Supporting Actor-Musical: Adam J. Bernard, “Dreamgirls”

Director: John Tiffany, “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Theater Choreography: Matthew Bourne, “The Red Shoes”

Outstanding Achievement in Music: The child musicians of “School of Rock the Musical”

New Opera Production: “Akhnaten,” English National Opera

Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Conductor Mark Wigglesworth

New Dance Production: “Betroffenheit”

Outstanding Achievement in Dance: English National Ballet for “Giselle” and “She Said”

Set Design: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Lighting Design: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Sound Design: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Costume Design: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child”

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “Rotterdam” at Trafalgar Studios 2

