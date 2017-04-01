Sports Listen

Winterthur exhibit offers insight into detecting art fraud

By RANDALL CHASE
and The Associated Press April 1, 2017 10:00 am < a min read
GREENVILLE, Del. (AP) — A new exhibition at Delaware’s Winterthur Museum offers would-be sleuths a firsthand look at how experts detect high-priced fakes and forgeries.

The exhibit opens Saturday and runs through Jan. 7. It includes a broad range of objects that illustrate the ongoing battle pitting clever forgers and con men against equally determined art conservationists and historians, who used trained eyes, paper trails and high-tech equipment to determine what’s real and what’s not.

The items on display, both genuine and fake, extend well beyond paintings and fine art, to include high fashion, furniture, sports memorabilia, even postage stamps and weather vanes.

