OPM: 3-hour delay on Tuesday for DC-area federal offices

The Office of Personnel Management has decided to open the federal government in the Washington, D.C. area on a three-hour delay on Tuesday with the option for unscheduled telework or unscheduled leave.

OPM tweeted out its plan to hold a call with the Metropolitan Council of Governments at 3 a.m. on Tuesday and made a decision no later than 4 a.m. OPM said in the tweet that there was too much uncertainty with the rain/snow line and accumulation to make a call by Monday evening.

Based on today’s region wide conf call; still much uncertainty on rain/snow line & accumulation. Next call is at 3 am, decision by 4 am. — OPM (@USOPM) March 13, 2017

The Federal Executive Board in Boston has recommended federal agencies close on March 14. Boston is expecting 1-2 feet of snow over the next 36 hours.

The FEB in Philadelphia is recommending federal agencies in its area close on March 14.

The FEB in Newark, New Jersey is recommending local agencies to be open with the option of unscheduled leave or unscheduled telework for March 14.

An email to the FEB in Baltimore was not immediately turned.

The New York City FEB recommends on its website that all employees should follow the emergency guidance of their individual agencies.

For all of the FEBs, they only make recommendations. Individual agency offices or administrators make the final decision on their operating status.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

