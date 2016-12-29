Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementTSPDefenseTom TeminMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Fed Access

Previous Story The clearance jobs market in 2017
Home » Radio Interviews » Fed Access » The Army's Soldier for…

The Army’s Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program

December 29, 2016 7:57 pm
Share

Download audio

This week on “Fed Access”, Col. Walter Herd, director of the Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP), joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss how the program helps Army veterans transition from the military back to civilian life.

Herd will talk about some of the services provided by SFL-TAP to ensure that soldiers leave military service “career ready”. They include resume writing, financial planning and how to build a network of contacts.

He will also discuss  the challenges that transitioning soldiers face when they leave the Army, and the benefits of hiring a veteran in the private sector .

Free e-book on the current initiatives and upcoming policy changes needed to address the ever-growing IT and application modernization challenge. Download now.

 

Advertisement

Topics:
Army Col. Walter Herd Defense Derrick Dortch Fed Access Radio Interviews Soldier for Life Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program Workforce
Leave A Comment
Home » Radio Interviews » Fed Access » The Army's Soldier for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

Fridays, 12 p.m.

Host Derrick Dortch

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to effectively managing your government career, learning about interesting federal agencies, workers and jobs, and best utilizing government services, host Derrick Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed.

Fed Photo of the Day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Today In History

1845: Texas becomes 28th state

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

Fed Access

Previous Story The clearance jobs market in 2017