The Army’s Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program

This week on “Fed Access”, Col. Walter Herd, director of the Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP), joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss how the program helps Army veterans transition from the military back to civilian life.

Herd will talk about some of the services provided by SFL-TAP to ensure that soldiers leave military service “career ready”. They include resume writing, financial planning and how to build a network of contacts.

He will also discuss the challenges that transitioning soldiers face when they leave the Army, and the benefits of hiring a veteran in the private sector .