AFGE’s take on pay and hiring freezes

January 27, 2017 5:57 pm
Head shot of David Cox
J. David Cox, national president, American Federation of Government Employees

This week on “Fed Access”, host Derrick Dortch speaks with J. David Cox, president of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which is the largest union representing federal and D.C. government employees.

They will discuss how federal workers will be impacted by hiring and pay freezes implemented by President Donald Trump.

Cox  will also talk about a series of proposals that Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) plans to introduce to overhaul the civil service system.

Chaffetz is the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee,  and has said he supports legislation to make it easier to fire federal workers, and to replace federal pensions with retirement plans similar to those used in the private sector.

