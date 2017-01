(This show originally aired on December 23, 2016)

This week on “Fed Access”, Evan Lesser, president of ClearanceJobs.com, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss the current state of the clearance job market and what workers with security clearances can expect in 2017.

Lesser explain how the hiring market could change once President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office, and he will talk about concerns that many feds have about the incoming president’s plans to “drain the swamp” in Washington and to downsize government.

Lesser also gives his thoughts on a possible federal hiring freeze and what federal agencies can do to improve their efforts to stop insider threats and cyber attacks.