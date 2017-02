This week on “Fed Access”, host Derrick Dortch will speak with Dr. Joy Kinard, superintendent of one of the nation’s newest national parks — The Charles Young Buffalo Soldiers National Monument.

They will talk about national park sites that shed light on many of the contributions that African Americans have made to the United States.

They will also discuss in detail some of the 18 national sites with primarily African American themes — including the recently opened National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC, the Tuskegee Institute National Historic Site in Tuskegee Alabama, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site in Atlanta Georgia.