A clearance job market update

From how to win government jobs and contracts, to effectively managing your government career, learning about interesting federal agencies, workers and jobs, and best utilizing government services, host Derrick Dortch explores the world of the federal government and provides you the access needed to succeed.
|Apr 19, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.7245
|-0.0018
|1.73%
|L 2020
|25.1347
|-0.0046
|2.91%
|L 2030
|27.8184
|-0.0073
|4.13%
|L 2040
|29.8599
|-0.0083
|4.73%
|L 2050
|17.0728
|-0.0045
|5.28%
|G Fund
|15.2951
|0.0010
|0.59%
|F Fund
|17.8096
|-0.0192
|0.93%
|C Fund
|32.4394
|-0.0513
|6.07%
|S Fund
|42.5173
|0.1153
|4.57%
|I Fund
|26.1882
|0.0078
|7.35%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.