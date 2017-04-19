Sports Listen

A clearance job market update

April 19, 2017 5:43 pm < a min read
headshot of Evan Lesser
Evan Lesser, managing director and co-founder, ClearanceJobs.com

(This show originally aired on March 3, 2017)

This week on “Fed Access”, Evan Lesser, president of ClearanceJobs.com, joins host Derrick Dortch to discuss the current state of the clearance job market and what workers with security clearances can expect in 2017.

Lesser says its currently a difficult marketplace for employers and federal agencies who are having trouble finding qualified workers with security clearances, but he adds the market is good for cleared professionals who are looking for work.

He also gives his thoughts on the security clearance backlog and what can be done to improve the process so potential employees don’t have to wait as long to get their security clearances.

