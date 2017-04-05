Sports Listen

Confronting terrorism & cyber attacks

Confronting terrorism & cyber attacks

April 5, 2017 6:11 pm < a min read
Head shot of Fred Burton
Fred Burton, chief security officer, Stratfor

(This show originally aired on March 24, 2017)

This week on “Fed Access”, Fred Burton, chief security officer at Stratfor, joins host Derrick Dortch, to discuss this week’s terror attack outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Four people including a London police officer were killed and 29 others were injured when 52 year old Khalid Masood drove a  car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before crashing it outside parliament.

Burton also gives his thoughts on the federal govenrment’s cybersecurity efforts,  specifically what it is doing to combat ongoing cyber attacks from the Russian and Chinese governments.

