John Vollmer, president of AECOM's management services group http://federalnewsradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/122016_vollmer_web.mp3

AECOM was named Contractor of the Year ($300 million and up) as part of the 2016 Greater Washington GovCon Awards, which are presented by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce. AECOM is built to deliver a better world. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM designs, builds, finances and operates infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations in over 150 countries. As a fully integrated firm, AECOM connects knowledge and experience across our global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, AECOM’s work is transformative, differentiated and vital. Federal Drive with Tom Temin interviews John Vollmer, president of AECOM’s management services group