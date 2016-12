Many veterans groups are hoping President-elect Donald Trump won’t name a new Veterans Affairs secretary, instead, leaving secretary Bob McDonald in his post for at least another couple years. Twenty military and veteran associations have just written to Trump’s transition team, arguing that McDonald’s reform agenda has just started to take hold, and now would be a particularly bad time to install new leadership. Bill Rausch, an Army veteran and the executive director of one of those groups, Got Your Six, provides insight on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.