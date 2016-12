Both the U.S. Postal Service and its labor unions have been pleading with Congress for several years, hoping for a reform bill that would help return USPS to financial health. It hasn’t happened yet, but the start of a new Congress in January brings another chance for lawmakers to try. Mark Dimondstein, president of the American Postal Workers Union, which represents about 200-thousand postal employees. We recorded a wide-ranging interview earlier this week about the union’s priorities on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.