Established in 1975, the Blacks in Government organization has helped African Americans in federal service reach their professional potential and to collaborate on workplace issues such as discrimination. BIG recently elected Doris Sartor as it's 14th president. She works at Maxwell Airforce Base, Alabama, in the Civilian Associate Degree program. Federal News Radio's Nicole Ogrysko spoke to Sartor on Federal Drive with Tom Temin about the priorities she plans to focus on as BIG's president.