Congress is considering privatizing the national air traffic control system as one way to help pay for the modernization of aviation infrastructure. Lawmakers asked the Government Accountability Office to analyze privatized air traffic control in other nations. Gerald Dillingham, GAO’s director of civil aviation issues, tells Federal News Radio’s Jared Serbu on Federal Drive with Tom Temin Congress will have a lot of potential pitfalls to think through before it presses ahead with privatization.