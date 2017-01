At the Defense Department, the shadow of Robert S. McNamara lingers to this day. For example, when contractors enter data to be used by the Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation office, or CAPE, they do so by hand, using tables dating to the 1960s. Those quickly fill up big three-ring binders. Imagine the cost data for something like, say, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Now a new system called FlexFile has the potential to wipe away that paperwork. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain it, Jamie Morin, director of the Cost Assessment and Program Evaluation office.