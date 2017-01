The Senate Armed Services Committee meets Thursday to consider the nomination of retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis to be the next Secretary of Defense and to waive a federal law that requires generals to be out of uniform for seven years before they can hold that job. DoD reporter Jared Serbu tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin that defense expert witnesses told the same panel they should indeed make an exception in Mattis’ case, but shouldn’t make a habit of it.