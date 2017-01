While you were loafing and watching football over the holidays, this guest was creating an in-depth visualization of data provided by the Homeland Security Department and the FBI in their Joint Analysis Report. The so-called JAR outlined the Russian hacking project called Grizzly Steppe. But there's more going on than outlined in the 13-page report. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin with his revelations, Vince Crisler, CEO of cybersecurity startup Dark Cubed.