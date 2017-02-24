Sports Listen

Chris Spear: Future of driverless car technology

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED February 24, 2017 12:58 pm < a min read
Chris Spear, CEO, American Trucking Association

The Transportation Department established an advisory committee of industry executives during the Obama administration to create policy for autonomous vehicles. One participant was Chris Spear, and he joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to shine light on the possibilities of driverless technologies and what that will mean.

American Trucking Association autonomous vehicles Chris Spear Department of Transportation driverless cars Obama administration
Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

