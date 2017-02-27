Sports Listen

David Berteau: What the hiring freeze means for contractors

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED February 27, 2017
David Berteau, president and CEO, Professional Services Council

When President Donald Trump issued his executive order freezing federal hiring, it contained a clause against using contractors to make up for it. Often these types of rules are leaky. David Berteau, president and CEO of the Professional Services Council, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin what services contractors are seeing right now.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

