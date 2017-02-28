Sports Listen

Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

David Hawkings: Previewing Trump’s first speech to Congress

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED February 28, 2017 2:56 pm < a min read
David Hawkings, senior editor, Roll Call

In what might be the most politically contentious event in hours, President Donald Trump appears before Congress this evening. David Hawkings, Roll Call senior editor, gives Federal Drive with Tom Temin a preview.

All News Congress David Hawkings Donald Trump Federal Drive First 100 Days Management Roll Call Tom Temin
