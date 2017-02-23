Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Debra D'Agostino: Rights for…

Debra D’Agostino: Rights for whistleblowers in intelligence community

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED February 23, 2017 11:13 am < a min read
Share
Debra D'Agostino, attorney, Federal Practice Group

How do agency executives sort out public-spirited whistleblowers from mean-spirited leakers? And what rights do whistleblowers in the ultra-sensitive intelligence community have? To provide answers, Debra D'Agostino, founding partner of the Federal Practice Group, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Topics:
All News Debra D'Agostino Federal Drive Federal Practice Group intelligence Management Technology Tom Temin whistleblowers
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Debra D'Agostino: Rights for…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.

Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor takes a bearing aboard USS Donald Cook

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6605 0.0001 0.61%
L 2020 25.0707 -0.0027 1.04%
L 2030 27.7800 -0.0065 1.48%
L 2040 29.8366 -0.0094 1.70%
L 2050 17.0719 -0.0068 1.91%
G Fund 15.2394 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5464 0.0120 0.23%
C Fund 32.6799 -0.0318 1.90%
S Fund 43.2654 -0.1702 2.16%
I Fund 25.7181 0.0575 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.