Mallory Barg Bulman: Highlighting best, worst agencies for federal workforce

By Tom Temin February 22, 2017
Mallory Barg Bulman, VP of research and evaluation, Partnership for Public Service

Deloitte and the Partnership for Public Service's rankings for best and worst places to work in the federal government is now  broken down by occupation, management category, mission and agency size. Mallory Barg Bulman, vice president of research and evaluation at the Partnership, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss highlights from this year's rankings.

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.

Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

1732: George Washington born

