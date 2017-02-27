Sports Listen

Mark Langley: Save millions through better project management

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED February 27, 2017 2:14 pm < a min read
Mark Langely, CEO, Project Management Institute

One area where federal agencies have been able to save money is by ensuring projects run smoothly. Last year, agencies were able to save an average of $25 million per $1 billion spent with better project management. That's what Mark Langely, CEO of the Project Management Institute, told Federal News Radio's Eric White on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

