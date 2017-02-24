Sports Listen

Mark Tanner: How contractors handle controlled, but unclassified, information

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED February 24, 2017 12:36 pm < a min read
Mark Tanner, president, Arixmar

The Obama administration was the source for a large number of new rules for federal contractors. One rule, by executive order, requires special handling of controlled, but unclassified, information (CUI). Mark Tanner, president of security consulting company Arixmar, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain the rule in depth.

Download audio

