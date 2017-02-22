Sports Listen

Melanie Pustay: How 2016 FOIA changes affect federal agencies

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED February 22, 2017 10:22 am < a min read
Melanie Pustay, director, Office of Information Policy, Justice Dept.

Several revisions to the Freedom of Information Act were passed in June 2016  that may have been shadowed by the election season. Melanie Pustay, director of the information policy office at the Justice Department, told Federal Drive with Tom Temin what those changes mean for FOIA officers and anyone working with federal records.

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.

Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

