Michael Bourke: U.S. Marshals battling child offenders and human trafficking

By Steff Thomas | @steffthomas14 February 24, 2017 12:22 pm < a min read
Michael Bourke, chief psychologist, U.S. Marshals

One of the missions for the U.S. Marshals Service is called the Interdiction for the Protection of Children. The program deals with human trafficking and child sex offenders. Dr. Michael Bourke, chief psychologist of the U.S. Marshals spoke about the program with  Eric White on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Topics:
DoJ Federal Drive human trafficking Interdiction for the Protection of Children Justice Department Management Michael Bourke Tom Temin U.S. Marshals
FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

