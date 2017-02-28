Sports Listen

President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

Michael Missal: VA reacts to Veterans Choice update

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED February 28, 2017 10:55 am < a min read
Michael Missal, inspector general, VA

Last year, after a long gap, the Veterans Affairs Department got a permanent inspector general. Federal Drive with Tom Temin interviews the VA's new IG, Michael Missal, about the Veterans Choice Act and how the department responded when Congress updated it.

