Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Listen Live President Donald Trump speaks to Congress for the first time Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 9 p.m. EST.

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Rebecca Gambler: Despite progress,…

Rebecca Gambler: Despite progress, DHS still on GAO’s high-risk list

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED February 28, 2017 10:44 am < a min read
Share
Rebecca Gambler, director of Homeland Security and Justice issues, GAO

The Government Accountability Office said the Homeland Security Department has made a lot of progress towards operating efficiently and as a unified department. Rebecca Gambler, the GAO's director of Homeland Security and Justice issues, joins Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain why DHS is still on the high-risk list.

Download audio

Topics:
DHS Federal Drive GAO High Risk List High-Risk List Management Rebecca Gambler Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Rebecca Gambler: Despite progress,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1991: George H.W. Bush declares Kuwait liberated

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Testing Arctic capabilities in Alaska

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 27, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6734 0.0059 0.61%
L 2020 25.0931 0.0155 1.04%
L 2030 27.8106 0.0269 1.48%
L 2040 29.8725 0.0349 1.70%
L 2050 17.0933 0.0241 1.91%
G Fund 15.2443 0.0029 0.20%
F Fund 17.6028 -0.0431 0.23%
C Fund 32.7920 0.0381 1.90%
S Fund 43.3981 0.3267 2.16%
I Fund 25.6259 -0.0119 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.