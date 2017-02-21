Sports Listen

Rep. John Culberson: Bill requires NASA to plan Mars mission

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED February 21, 2017
Rep. John Culberson (R-Texas)

While most of Congress seems mired in the partisan minutiae of a new administration, at least two members are looking towards the stars. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Rep. John Culberson (R-Texas) have introduced a bill that would require NASA to develop a specific plan to put an astronaut on Mars. Culberson discusses the Manifest for Human Spaceflight Act on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

