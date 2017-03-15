Sports Listen

Dr. Steve Rieber: Program aims to improve human reasoning

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 15, 2017 10:11 am < a min read
Dr. Steve Rieber, program director, CREATE

The Intelligence Advanced Projects Research Activity is using crowdsourcing to improve human reasoning. It's called the CREATE program. Dr. Steve Rieber, the program director, fills in Federal Drive with Tom Temin on all the details.

