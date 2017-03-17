Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Rob Levinson: What does…

Rob Levinson: What does $50B increase in DoD spending mean?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 17, 2017 10:29 am < a min read
Share
Rob Levinson, senior defense analyst, Bloomberg Government

The Trump administration is seeking a big increase in defense spending. Big like 10 percent, or more than $50 billion for 2018. Rob Levinson, senior defense analyst for Bloomberg Government, shares his analysis on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Download audio

Topics:
Bloomberg Government Budget Defense defense spending Donald Trump Federal Drive First 100 Days Management Rob Levinson Tom Temin
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Rob Levinson: What does…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

EPA employees protest proposed budget cuts to agency

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7199 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.2043 0.0147 2.42%
L 2030 27.9878 0.0250 3.47%
L 2040 30.0890 0.0319 3.99%
L 2050 17.2325 0.0212 4.47%
G Fund 15.2612 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4708 -0.0100 0.94%
C Fund 32.9922 -0.0522 5.95%
S Fund 42.9392 0.0542 4.66%
I Fund 26.3704 0.1832 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.