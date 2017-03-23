Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightCan you afford to retire?$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Federal Drive

Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Army Col. Anthony Meador:…

Army Col. Anthony Meador: Pending construction plans for Walter Reed Bethesda campus

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 23, 2017 7:46 am < a min read
Share
Army Col. Anthony Meador, assistant chief of staff, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

Most buildings outlive their usefulness and get torn down. That's about to happen to five buildings on the Walter Reed Bethesda campus. Army Col. Anthony Meador, assistant chief of staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss where the wrecking ball will hit next.

Download audio

Topics:
Army Col. Anthony Meador Bethesda construction Facilities/Construction Federal Drive Tom Temin Walter Reed National Medical Center Workforce
Leave A Comment
Home » Tom Temin » Federal Drive » Army Col. Anthony Meador:…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

Today in History

1983: Reagan calls for new antimissile technology

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.