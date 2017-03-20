Sports Listen

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Bob Tobias: Impact of potential budget cuts on civilian agencies

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 20, 2017 9:16 am < a min read
Bob Tobias, professor in the key executive leadership program, American University

President Donald Trump recently proposed a 2018 budget that could reduce funding for most civilian agencies. Bob Tobias, American University professor in the Key Executive Management Program, joined Eric White on Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss how the agencies can still carry out their missions.

