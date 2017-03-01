Sports Listen

Chris Perry: Your communications aren’t as private as you think

By Michael O'Connell | @moconnellWFED March 1, 2017 10:46 am < a min read
Chris Perry, chief operating officer, Secured Communictions

You may think you're talking privately when texting or phoning people. Law enforcement officers might think their communications over radios are only for them. Chris Perry, chief operating officer at Secured Communications, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin that in reality you might as well be using sky writing.

Topics:
Chris Perry Cybersecurity Federal Drive Secured Communications Technology Tom Temin
