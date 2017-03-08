Daniel Castro: Lack of benchmarks keep agency websites running slow

A new study by the Information Technology Innovation Foundation found agencies are doing fairly well when it comes to security, but most agency websites are tough to use from mobile devices, many of them don’t comply with laws requiring them to be accessible to people with disabilities, and, in general they’re slow to load. Daniel Castro, vice president at ITIF, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin that the websites’ sluggish behavior is partly because the White House has never set governmentwide benchmarks for speed.