Daniel Castro: Lack of benchmarks keep agency websites running slow

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 8, 2017 12:27 pm < a min read
Daniel Castro, vice president, Information Technology Innovation Foundation

A new study by the Information Technology Innovation Foundation found agencies are doing fairly well when it comes to security, but most agency websites are tough to use from mobile devices, many of them don’t comply with laws requiring them to be accessible to people with disabilities, and, in general they’re slow to load. Daniel Castro, vice president at ITIF, tells Federal Drive with Tom Temin that the websites’ sluggish behavior is partly because the White House has never set governmentwide benchmarks for speed.

accessibility Daniel Castro Digital Government Information Technology Innovation Foundation Mobility Technology
FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

