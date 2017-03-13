Sports Listen

Dave Wennergren: Innovation and procurement: Where’s the danger?

By Tom Temin | @tteminWFED March 13, 2017 1:13 pm < a min read
Dave Wennergren, executive vice president, Professional Services Council

The Defense innovation unit on the West Coast hasn't shut it doors with the change in administration. But there's a danger in all of this innovation when it comes to procurement and treatment. Dave Wennergren, executive vice president of the Professional Services Council, shares his insight on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Acquisition Acquisition Policy Contracts/Awards Dave Wennergren Federal Drive Industry/Associations innovation Professional Services Council Tom Temin
FEDERAL DRIVE HOST

Tom Temin is the host of The Federal Drive, 6 a.m.-10 a.m. on 1500 AM in the Washington, D.C. region and online everywhere. Tom has 30 years experience in journalism, mostly in technology markets.
Tom also writes a weekly commentary for Federal News Radio.

